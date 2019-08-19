NAB prepares supplementary reference against Asif Zardari, Talpur

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has prepared a supplementary reference against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the money laundering case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The supplementary reference will be filed in the light of new evidence found by the anti-corruption watchdog against the PPP leadership.

The statements of Zardari and Talpur besides important documentary evidence have been made part of the reference, the NAB officials said.

Zardari, his sister and other accused are facing charges of laundering more than Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts. Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed have also been nominated in the scam.

Court sends Asif Ali Zardari to jail on judicial remand till August 19

The former president and his sister were taken into custody by the accountability watchdog last month. The accountability court has sent Asif Ali Zardari to Adiala jail on judicial remand till August 19 in the fake bank accounts case.

The PPP leader had filed plea seeking A-class facilities to him in the Jail. In his plea Zardari demanded to provide air-condition, fridge, Tv, newspaper, journal and other things.

