Accountability court indicts accused in STDC corruption case

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi on Tuesday indicted Roshan Ali Kanasro, a former managing director of Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) in a corruption case, ARY News reported.

The main accused Roshan Kanasro along with other co-accused appeared before the NAB court. The accused including Kanasro and others were indicted by the court after two years. Refusing to accept charge sheet in the STDC corruption case, the accused pleaded innocent before the court.

Later, the court ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce the witnesses before the court and adjourned the hearing until June 14.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against the former managing director of the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) pertaining to alleged corruption worth Rs 175 million.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court had rejected the pre-arrest bail of Roshan Ali Kanasro.

A bench of the Supreme Court had also rejected the bail petition yesterday, after which the Secretariat police took him into custody from the court premises

