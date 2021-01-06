NAB ordered to produce another accused in STDC corruption case

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce another accused Waqar Ali Shah in Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) corruption case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Later, the court directed NAB officials to produce another accused in the case besides ensuring the presence of all accused in the next hearing. The hearing was adjourned till January 20.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had rejected the bail plea of eight accused including STDC ex-MD in the corruption case.

The accused are facing charges of causing loss to the national exchequer up to more than Rs48.5 million by the corrupt practices.

Read: SC approves pre-arrest bail plea of co-accused in STDC corruption case

The accountability court heard the Rs80 million corruption case of the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) against its former managing director Roshan Ali Kanasro and others. The ex-MD STDC and other accused have also appeared in the hearing.

During the hearing, the anti-corruption watchdog submitted a report regarding accused Waqar Ali Shah. The NAB prosecutor told the court that an investigation is underway against Shah and the institution will send a notice to his residence.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against the former managing director of the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation in 2019 pertaining to the alleged corruption worth Rs175 million.

Comments

comments