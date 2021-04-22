Court wants to know when will NAB file reference against Asif

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended judicial remand of PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif in an assets beyond means case until May 6.

The former foreign minister was produced before the court as Judge Asad Ali resumed hearing.

“When will a reference be filed in the case,” the judge asked a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, to which the latter replied that the bureau’s inquiry against the accused has been converted into investigation.

Also Read: NAB opposes bail plea of Khawaja Asif

The court directed the prosector to submit a reply on next hearing, explaining when will the bureau file a reference against Khawaja Asif. The matter was adjourned until May 6.

It is noteworthy that the PML-N leader has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking his release on bail. In its reply, NAB opposed the bail plea stating the corruption watchdog launched an assets beyond means inquiry against him as his assets do not match with his income.

NAB further said that he failed to give satisfactory replies when grilled by it. The bureau has pleaded with the court to reject the plea of the PML-N leader as an investigation against him is still underway.

