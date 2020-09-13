Co-accused in motorway gang-rape case undergoes DNA test  

LAHORE: In order to identify the real culprits, the police on Sunday collected samples of Waqarul Hassan, a co-accused in Lahore motorway gang-rape case, for a DNA test, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the Crimes Investigation Agency (CIA) police personnel have sent the samples for DNA test and forensic examination to the laboratory.

The officials said that the DNA results will be matched with the samples collected from the crime scene. The DNA test results will prove the suspect’s innocence or involvement in the heinous crime, said a police official.

Earlier today, Waqarul Hassan, a co-accused of the prime suspect in Lahore Motorway gang-rape case had surrendered himself at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Police Station in Model Town.

As per details, Waqarul Hassan had reached Model Town police station and surrendered himself before the CIA police.

In his initial statement, the accused had refused his involvement in the gang-rape incident and added that he had nothing to do with the incident.

The CIA police had shifted the alleged co-accused to DIG Investigations Office for further probe into the incident. According to police, Waqarul Hassan was said to be motorcycle mechanic in Qila Sattar Shah.

