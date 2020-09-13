LAHORE: Waqarul Hassan, an alleged co-accused of the prime suspect in Lahore Motorway gang-rape case on Sunday surrendered himself at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Police Station in Model Town, ARY News reported.

As per details, Waqarul Hassan reached Model Town and surrendered himself before the CIA police.

In his initial statement, the accused refused his involvement in the gang-rape incident and added that he has nothing to do with the incident.

The CIA police have shifted the alleged co-accused to DIG Investigations Office for further probe into the incident.

According to police, Waqarul Hassan is said to be motorcycle mechnic in Qila Sattar Shah.

Pictures of both suspects Abid Malhi and his accomplice Waqarul Hasan Shah in Lahore Motorway rape incident were released to the public.

It may be noted that one of the prime suspects Abid Ali, whose DNA matched the samples recovered by the gang-rape victim in appalling Lahore Motorway incident, has previously been booked in eight crimes by Punjab police as well.

The IG of Punjab police had confirmed of other suspect Shah that he, too, was only recently released from police custody and that he is booked in other crimes.

Earlier, the Punjab police, via a tweet, announced prize money of Rs2.5 million for the credible information to spot the suspects in Lahore Motorway link-road incident where, on September 9, two suspects, Abid Ali and Waqarul Hasan Shah, ambushed the car stranded on the road and raped the woman, mother of two, driving it.

In a tweeted statement by Punjab police twitter handle, police shared the images of both prime suspects and announced a bounty of Rs2.5 million against the credible information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects.

