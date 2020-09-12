LAHORE: The prime suspect in Lahore’s motorway gang-rape case has been identified as 27-year-old Abid Ali s/o Akbar Ali whose DNA sample was matched with evidence collected from the victim, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources told ARY News that the investigators traced a previous criminal record of the prime suspect, ‘a resident of Fort Abbas’ which revealed him as a serial rapist and his involvement in various robbery incidents.

The suspected criminal along with accomplices had raped two women including mother and her daughter in 2013 after storming into their house.

Sources added that police teams have so far arrested 18 suspects including two facilitators in the horrifying incident of gang-rape of a mother of two near Gujjarpura area. During the initial interrogation, it is revealed that the victim had been beaten by sticks before being gang-raped by the culprits.

Read: Lahore motorway rape: LHC moved for formation of judicial commission

Earlier, the Punjab police had claimed to arrest a prime suspect involved in the gang rape of the woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway near Gujjarpura area.

Sources said that the search for the second suspect involved in the gang rape of a woman was underway. The horrific gang rape of the woman, in front of her children, had occurred on Tuesday night on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway.

