Lahore motorway rape: LHC moved for formation of judicial commission

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the Lahore motorway gang-rape incident.

Advocate Mian Asif moved the petition requesting the high court to issue directives for Prime Minister Imran Khan to constitute a judicial commission to conduct a thorough investigation into the rape of a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway late Wednesday.

He states in his petition that the Lahore police had miserably failed to protect the lives and property of people as at least 73 incidents of sexual abuse have been reported in two months in Lahore alone.

The petitioner submitted that culprits get scot-free due to the negligence of the police and the prosecution department, which is why such crimes continue unabated.

He pleaded with the high court to order the formation of a judicial commission to probe the matter. The court was further requested to direct authorities to take action against the Lahore CCPO for his remarks on the rape victim.

