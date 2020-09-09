Mother of two children gang-raped during robbery bid in Lahore

LAHORE: A mother of two children was looted and gang-raped at gunpoint in Lahore’s area of Gujjar Pura, confirmed police on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the woman whose identity is kept secret was targetted by unknown men after she came out of her vehicle in Gujjar Pura due to a technical fault. She was deprived of her valuables and was molested by the accused, who fled the scene safely.

The woman was also carrying two children with her. Getting the information police reached the spot and moved the woman to the hospital.

Moreover, the process of identifying the accused via cameras of the safe city was underway, said the police.

In Punjab, as many as nine women are raped and three children are sexually abused on a daily-basis, ARY News reported, citing police records of the first six months of 2020.

According to details, besides rape and sexual abuse complaints against women and children, the Punjab province also recorded daily incidents of 35 abductions and 11 murders during the six months ending in June 2020.

According to the police records of the first six months of the year 2020, 6,448 people were abducted and more than 2,000 people were killed in the province during the said period.

