Old cases resurface of alleged horrific crimes by motorway rape suspect

BAHAWALPUR: The prime suspect Abid Ali, whose DNA matched the samples recovered by the gang-rape victim in appalling Lahore Motorway incident, has previously been booked in eight crimes by Punjab police, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Ali, who is still at large with his crime partner Waqarul Hasan Shah, has already been booked in two cases of robbery and rape. His remaining six cases include theft, breaking in among other crimes.

Earlier today, the prime suspect in Lahore’s motorway gang-rape case was identified as 27-year-old Abid Ali s/o Akbar Ali whose DNA sample matched with evidence collected from the victim.

Sources told ARY News that the investigators traced a previous criminal record of the prime suspect, ‘a resident of Fort Abbas’ which revealed him as a serial rapist and his involvement in various robbery incidents.

The suspected criminal along with accomplices had raped two women including mother and her daughter in 2013 after storming into their house.

In another major development today the second suspect in Lahore motorway gang-rape case has also been identified through DNA test.

According to sources, the second suspect in the case was identified as Waqarul Hasan Shah. The police sources confirmed that the DNA samples of the suspect matched with the samples taken from the crime scene.

Sources added that police teams have so far arrested 18 suspects including two facilitators in the horrifying incident of gang-rape of a mother of two near Gujjarpura area. During the initial interrogation, it is revealed that the victim had been beaten by sticks before being gang-raped by the culprits.

It has been confirmed that the search for both the suspected criminals in the gang-rape case of a woman is underway. The horrific gang rape of the woman, in front of her children, had occurred on Tuesday night on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway.

