Second suspect in motorway gang-rape case identified

LAHORE: In a major development, a second suspect in Lahore motorway gang-rape case has been identified through DNA test, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the second suspect in the case was identified as Waqarul Hasan Shah. The police sources confirmed that the DNA samples of the suspect had matched with the samples taken from the crime scene.

Sources said that Waqarul Hasan was a resident of Qila Sattar Shah area of Sheikhupura. The police have also obtained his computerized national identity card number.

Earlier today, the prime suspect in Lahore’s motorway gang-rape case had been identified as 27-year-old Abid Ali s/o Akbar Ali whose DNA sample was matched with evidence collected from the victim.

Sources had told ARY News that the investigators traced a previous criminal record of the prime suspect, ‘a resident of Fort Abbas’ which revealed him as a serial rapist and his involvement in various robbery incidents.

Read More: ‘DNA matched’: Criminal record of prime suspect in motorway gang-rape surfaces

The suspected criminal along with accomplices had raped two women including a mother and her daughter in 2013 after storming into their house.

Sources had added that police teams had so far arrested 18 suspects including two facilitators in the horrifying incident of gang-rape of a mother of two near Gujjarpura area. During the initial interrogation, it was revealed that the victim had been beaten by sticks before being gang-raped by the culprits.

