Accused named in Rimsha murder case remanded for seven days

KHAIRPUR: A local court on Tuesday remanded Ghaffar Wassan, an accused named in murder case of 13-year-old Rimsha for seven days, ARY News reported.

Rimsha was brutally killed after being kidnapped in Khairpur last week.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Umer Tufail said probe into the matter was underway, the main accused of the case, Zulfiqar Wassan, will be brought to court of justice soon.

Wassan, along with his accomplices, stormed inside a house in Khairpur and kidnapped 13-year-old girl Rimsha. Her mother informed journalists that she had approached the local political leaders and police but failed to get justice.

She also said the alleged kidnappers handed over her daughter’s body to them three days earlier and police had termed the murder as honour killing.

It is pertinent to note that netizens on social media said Wassan was a close relative of former Sindh home minister Manzoor Wassan.

