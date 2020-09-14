SHEIKHUPURA: Brother-in-law of Waqarul Hassan, allege co-accused in the motorway gang-rape case on Monday surrendered himself before the police.

According to police, Abbas was in contact with the main accused of the case.

On the other hand, the police have claimed to arrest two relatives Abid, alleged main accused in motorway gang-rape case, said sources.

It was learnt that the arrests were made after startling revelations of Waqarul Hassan, the co-accused who surrendered himself to police yesterday.

In his initial statement, the accused had refused his involvement in the gang-rape incident and added that he had nothing to do with the incident.

He had claimed that his brother-in-law was using his mobile phone.

After refusal to accept his involvement in the case,e the police on Sunday had collected samples of Waqarul Hassan for a DNA test.

Sources had said that the Crimes Investigation Agency (CIA) police personnel have sent the samples for DNA test and forensic examination to the laboratory.

The officials had said that the DNA results will be matched with the samples collected from the crime scene. The DNA test results will prove the suspect’s innocence or involvement in the heinous crime, said a police official.

