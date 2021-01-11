ACE Sindh notifies alleged corruption in DMC East’s anti encroachment department

KARACHI: The anti corruption establishment of Sindh has Monday notified an alleged corruption in the anti encroachment department’s East district, ARY News reported.

According to the details acquired so far, a notification by the Anti Corruption Establishment has been issued to that effect addressed to DMC East.

The letter says the officials in the anti-encroachment department of DMC East are suspected to be involved in illegal gratifications in an organized manner.

ACE of East District said the alleged illegal bids for personal gains by the officials have caused huge losses to the exchequer.

It has thus requested the officials to present before the anti corruption watchdog on Wednesday (Jan 13) with the data of all operations carried out in the name of encroachment drives in the past two years.

The ACE East “requested” the Director Anti-Encroachment of DMC East to furnish the details of the items lifted and disposed during the operations.

ACE has also asked DMC East’s anti-encroachment to sumbit to it the last of all its employees.

