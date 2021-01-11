You will now be fined for slow driving in fast lane

KARACHI: In a bid to ensure a smooth flow of traffic, the Karachi traffic police on Monday decided to strictly enforce the lane rules in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

According to Karachi’s Deputy Inspector General of traffic police (DIG) Iqbal Dara, motorists who drive slow in fast lanes increase pressure on roads, adding that such drivers will be issued challans from now onward.

He maintained that motorbikes and rickshaws are not allowed on the fast lanes. He urged the masses to avoid using cellphones while driving and follow the traffic rules to keep their and other’s lives safe.

Iqbal Dara further said that the lane rules will help reduce road accidents and ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Earlier on December 29, amid a growing number of fatal road accidents due to drunk driving, Sindh police had decided to procure breathalysers to discourage the practice of driving a vehicle after consuming alcohol.

According to police officials, as many as 90 breathalysers would be procured initially. The devices would be first deployed in different parts of Karachi and then expanded to other districts of the province, they had added.

