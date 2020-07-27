NAWABSHAH: Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Tanveer Hussain Tunio has claimed to arrest all suspects in the terrorising incident of burning a woman alive by hurling acid and later setting her on fire after pouring petrol in Nawabshah, ARY News reported on Monday late night.

After taking notice of a report aired by ARY News on Monday, the Nawabshah police arrested husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law of the woman. The arrests have made from Manoabad locality of the city, said police.

According to police, the incident took place on July 19. The victimised woman identified as Samina is currently receiving treatment in Karachi.

Earlier in the day, a woman revealed the brutality of in-laws who threw acid and later set her on fire in the Nawabshah city of Sindh.

The victim identified as Samina was denied medical treatment and locked up inside her room despite suffering from severe burn wounds for two days.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She was later shifted to three different hospitals, first in Nawabshah and Hyderabad, and then to Karachi to treat her burn wounds.

Read: In-laws throw acid, set woman on fire in Nawabshah

Narrating her ordeal, the woman said that she was alone at her home when someone threw acid on her as soon as she came out of the washroom.

“After throwing acid, my mother-in-law set me on fire and went out of the house raising a hue and cry that I have set myself on fire,” Samina recalled the incident.

The woman said that she was locked up inside the room with her burn wounds for two days. “My brother and sister came on the second day and shifted me initially to a hospital in Nawabshah and then to another medical facility in Hyderabad,” Samina said as she is being shifted to the third hospital in Karachi for treating her burn wounds.

She said that her father-in-law and mother-in-law had tortured her at regular intervals and she was barred from meeting her family members.

The Nawabshah police have even refused to register a case against the incident as the woman appealed to the authorities to bring the culprits involved in the heinous act to justice.

Comments

comments