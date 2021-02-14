Strict action to be taken if PDM violates law, warns Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday warned Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of strict action if it tries to create law and order situation in Islamabad during their proposed long march, ARY News reported.

Inaugurating a Park at Swan Garden in Islamabad today, Sheikh Rasheed said that no hurdle will be created in the way of the long march of the opposition if it is within the ambit of law and the constitution.

However, he warned that strict action will be taken if the participants of the march try to take the law into their own hands.

“The weather has changed now and the PDM should think about its issues,” the interior minister added. He also criticized the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for speaking against the state institutions.

Sheikh Rasheed said that law and order situation in the country was also improving due to sacrifices being rendered by the armed forces. He vowed to make Islamabad police a modern force.

Earlier on January 19, Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had said in the backdrop of PDM protest led by Maryam Nawaz that Broadsheet case will be a Panama 2 for her as it had grave ramifications.

Following the remarks made by Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on the Broadsheet case as she, in fact, called it a ‘fraudsheet’, the interior minister had responded that she should first read the case thoroughly then only talk about it.

