ISLAMABAD: Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Tuesday in the backdrop of PDM protest led by Maryam Nawaz that Broadsheet case will be a Panama 2 for her as it has grave ramifications, ARY News reported.

Following the remarks made by Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on the Broadsheet case as she, in fact, called it a ‘fraudsheet’, the interior minister responded that she should first read the case thoroughly then only talk about it.

The broadsheet case is a whole new Pandora box, said the interior minister, suggesting that this will turn up ugly revelations for the Sharif family.

He added, claiming that PDM protest today is a failure, the government welcomes them to carry out their power shows and rallies all they want.

We give them a free hand to do today what they plan to do tomorrow, he remarked.

I will arrange for Maulana Fazlur Rehman special halwa brimming with dry fruits if he leads the long march, Sheikh Rasheed said today.

He then recalled his earlier claims which he said stood true, noting that he was sure PDM will not go for en masse resignations as they had declared and that is exactly what PDM failed to do.

READ: Maryam Nawaz terms Broadsheet as biggest scandal of Pakistan’s history

I said they will contest for by-elections and they have done so, Rasheed said, also adding that he is saying the parties in PDM will compete in Senate polls, but people are making jokes at my expense, he said.

He expanded that while the prime minister has permitted them to conduct their long march, if speeches such as that of Mehmood Khan Achakzai’s take place, things will slip out of control.

It was an apparent suggestion to Achakzai’s earlier speeches where he maligned armed forces and state institutions.

They speak against our Army and use non-parliamentary language, he said and added that those who indeed do it will not be forgiven now.

