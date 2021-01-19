Maryam Nawaz terms Broadsheet as biggest scandal of Pakistan’s history

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday declared the Broadsheet scandal as the biggest scandal of Pakistan’s history while terming it a fraudsheet, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during a protest demo of the PDM outside the ECP office in Islamabad, the PML-N leader said that the masses have declared the broadsheet scandal as a fraud sheet.

“How hard-earned money of masses was deposited in the British High Commission’s account which then led to a fake company taking it away?” she asked.

Maryam Nawaz lashed out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and asked why the RTS system encountered issues in the middle of the voting process during the 2018 polls.

“It is the consequences of the ECP’s failure and silence during the polls that 220 million people of the country are suffering today,” she said.

She further blamed the incumbent authorities for an unprecedented hike in prices of commodities owing to their unpreparedness.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet has already decided to hold a thorough investigation into the Broadsheet scandal in order to expose the elements involved in looting the national wealth.

A cabinet committee had been constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan under the convenorship of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting while the other members include Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari and Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

The committee had been tasked to give recommendations regarding the actions on Broadsheet revelations.

