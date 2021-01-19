Federal cabinet decides launching thorough probe into Broadsheet findings

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has decided to hold a thorough investigation into Broadsheet scandal in order to expose the elements involved in looting the national wealth, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired the federal cabinet session today to review the political, economic and security situation of the country.

The matter related to probe into Broadsheet revelations has also come into discussion during the meeting. The convener of the cabinet committee, Senate Shibli Faraz, presented its initial recommendations to the premier regarding the Broadsheet scandal.

It is pertinent to mention here that a cabinet committee had been constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan under the convenorship of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting while the other members include Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari and Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. The committee had been tasked to give recommendations regarding the actions on Broadsheet revelations.

UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC had been hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.

PM Imran Khan had also formed a five-member inter-ministerial committee over the Broadsheet saga and directed his team to present the entire case before the masses. The committee includes Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Babar Awan and Shehzad Akbar.

Sources told ARY News that a thorough investigation will be initiated to spot personalities involved in the scandal besides identifying the elements who had tried to create hurdles in the agreement and looted the national wealth.

Consultations are underway between PM Khan and cabinet members to finalise the terms of reference (ToRs) in light of the committee for launching the probe.

During the meeting, the federal cabinet also discussed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest outside the office of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The cabinet members have been briefed over the strategy to maintain law and order situation during the demonstration of the opposition alliance.

The federal cabinet was also briefed regarding the matters related to coronavirus pandemic and procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. A briefing was given over civil service reforms in the meeting.

The cabinet session is currently underway in Islamabad where the members are likely to approve the appointment of the chairman of the board of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF). A review will be made for tax exemption in Euro and Sukuk bonds.

Moreover, the agenda also includes constitution of a new committee for the installation of gas and electricity metres in Islamabad; reviewing the appointment of assistants and advisers in light of the high court’s directives; approval of Karachi Dock Labor Board; appointment of the board of directors of National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC).

The federal cabinet will also approve the decisions taken by its sub-committee for energy in the previous session, as well as the conclusions of the sub-committees on institutional reforms and legislature.

