PM Imran Khan forms inter-ministerial body over Broadsheet saga

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday formed a five-member inter-ministerial committee over the Broadsheet saga and directed his team to present the entire case before the masses, ARY NEWS reported.

The committee would include Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Babar Awan and Shehzad Akbar.

The meeting of the government functionaries headed by the prime minister was given an in-depth briefing on the Broadsheet issue by Adviser on Accountability Shehzad Akbar.

Imran Khan said that the matter should be put before the masses in detail and all facts in the case before the London court should be made public.

“The Broadsheet was investigating the 20-year-old assets,” he said adding that the accountability for the last 10 years is yet to be done.

Khan said that those who had transferred the looted money abroad from the country would not be spared.

The prime minister further lauded the ECP for taking up the foreign funding issue and said that the PTI was the first party that was established with the funds collected from the masses.

“We proudly say that our party is not funded by any mafia,” he said adding that if they would have funded the PTI then the incumbent government had to surrender before such elements.

