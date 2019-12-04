Action ordered against late-coming school teachers in Karachi

KARACHI: District authorities in Karachi on Wednesday directed action against late-coming and habitual-absentee teachers, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was conveyed by the district Central administration to the principals of the schools within its jurisdiction on Wednesday.

The district monitoring team has observed during its visit to schools that usually an absence from duty without prior approval is marked as casual leave from the school principals.

The directives while addressing the issue, said any off from the school without prior approval will be marked as an absent. Teachers were also asked to mark their attendance in the presence of school headmasters.

It was further directed that a strict action would be taken against anyone in the school marking attendance of the others.

Read More: Transfers, postings of teachers banned in Sindh

On September 15, police officials charged the protesting educators from different government schools with batons after they attempted to enter into Red Zone near Karachi Press Club here on Sunday evening.

The teachers appointed on contract basis in different educational institutions are reportedly protesting outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) for the permanency of their employment.

Police lodged baton charge to disperse the protestors when they walked towards the ‘Red Zone’ after expressing outrage against the Sindh government.

Following the riot act by the police, a teacher fell unconscious which was later taken to the hospital.

However, the educators rejected to clear the road and started chanting slogans against the provincial government over avoiding to listen to their demands.

The rally was stopped at Scout Office near Arts Council roundabout as the police blocked road linking to the Sindh Assembly building. A team of negotiators from the provincial administration has also arrived in to hold talks with the protesting teachers.

Comments

comments