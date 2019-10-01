Transfers, postings of teachers banned in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday slapped complete ban on transfer and postings of teachers across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the secretary education, the ban has been imposed on transfers and posting of all teaching staff with immediate effect.

The education department has also banned on all kinds of leaves except casual leaves. No ex-Pakistan leave would be granted to any teaching staff, read the notification.

Read More: 18,000 teachers to be sent show-cause notices in Sindh

Earlier on September 3, the Sindh government had decided to issue show-cause notices to 18,000 educators belonging to different institutions over continuous absence.

The provincial education department had taken the decision to issue notices to the teachers over their continuous absence from schools.

Secretary Education had said in a statement that the government had found 18,000 absentee educators and the department will issue notices to the teachers in the first phase of action. The teachers will be summoned in person after the issuance of show-cause notices, the official had added.

The secretary had expressed anger over the absent educators, saying that the teachers were responsible for affecting curricular activities.

Comments

comments