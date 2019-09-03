18,000 teachers to be sent show-cause notices in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to issue show-cause notices to 18,000 educators belonging to different institutions over continuous absence, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The provincial education department took decision to issue notices to the teachers over their continuous absence from schools.

Secretary Education said a statement that the government has found 18,000 absentee educators and the department will issue notices to the teachers in the first phase of action.

The teachers will be summoned in person after the issuance of show-cause notices, the official added.

The secretary expressed anger over the absent educators, saying that the teachers are responsible for affecting curricular activities.

The department will terminate the teachers after taking legal action if the educators’ stance found wrong, the secretary said.

Earlier on June 25, Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ahmed Shah had revealed that around one lac ghost teachers are working in the province.

“Over one lakh teachers are employed in Sindh who doesn’t go to school to teach students,” he disclosed while talking to media in Karachi.

Sardar Shah said that the total amount of teachers in Sindh is around 134,000 out of which only 34,000 are fulfilling their duties.

The PPP minister said that govt was ready to expel the ghost teachers but the opposition should do an agreement with the government that they will not do propaganda over the matter.

