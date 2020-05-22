Action against wheat hoarders to continue: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Senior Minister Punjab for Food, Abdul Aleem Khan vowed to continue crackdown on wheat hoarders across the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

The provincial food authorities conducted raids in Gujranwala, Layyah, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin, Chakwal, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi, Kot Addu, Vehari and other areas of the province and overall 90,000 sacks of wheat were recovered.

Aleem Khan said action against the hoarders to continue on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “No one would be allowed to make profit through illegal means.”

The minister said there is no shortage of the wheat in the province and added that hoarders are the problem for society.

Last week, Abdul Aleem Khan has said that provincial food department has purchased 36.40 lac metric tonnes of wheat in its procurement drive so far.

In a statement on social media Aleem Khan had said that the government has fixed 4.5 million tonnes target for wheat procurement this year.

“It is a record as the wheat in such huge quantity not earlier purchased in the province’s history,” senior minister had said.

The government will enhance the quota of flour mills after it will achieve the procurement target, Khan said.

