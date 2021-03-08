ISLAMABAD: As many as 1,592 new cases of the novel coronavirus surfaced across the country over the past 24 hours, pushing the national tally of infections to 592,100.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 22 more people succumbed to the deadly disease during this period, taking the death toll to 13,227.

Also Read: Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

A total of 34,347 samples were tested, out of which 1,592 turned out to be positive. The positivity rate of new infections was recorded at 4.63 per cent.

The number of active cases in the country, which was around 17,000 last month, has now surpassed 18,000. 1,609 of the Covid-19 patients under treatment are said to be critical. Thus far, 560,458 people have recuperated from the disease.

Also Read: Vaccination of people over 60 to start Wednesday

On Sunday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had said that the vaccination of people over 60 years will start from Wednesday.

“Vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age. Which means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first. Full details will be issued tomorrow,” Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, tweeted.

Comments

comments