Covid-19: Vaccination of people over 60 to start Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: The vaccination of people aged 60 years and above against the novel coronavirus will start from Wednesday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced on Sunday.

“Vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age. Which means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first. Full details will be issued tomorrow,” Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, tweeted.

A countrywide Covid vaccination drive started on February 3 after 0.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China arrived in the country. In the first phase, healthcare workers at the forefront of the country’s battle against the pandemic were inoculated against the virus.

Last month, the government started registering elderly citizens for the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination.

