Active COVID-19 cases in Balochistan drop to 177: Health Deptt

QUETTA: The tally of active cases of COVID-19 in Balochistan has dropped below 200 cases, a spokesperson of Balochistan Health Department said on Monday.

In a statement, provincial health department said that 49 patients were recovered to health in last 24 hours and active cases of novel coronavirus in the province have dropped to 177.

Health officials conducted 661 diagnostic tests in 24 hours and detected five positive cases, according to the health department.

Total count of coronavirus positive cases has reached to 15,525 with five new infections in Balochistan.

The number of recuperated patients across the province has been 15,202 health department said.

Overall 146 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in Balochistan, as no fatality reported in last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Provincial health department in an earlier statement said that death rate of COVID-19 patients in Balochistan remained upto one percent.

As many as 385 new cases of the coronavirus surfaced across the country over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 319,317.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), some 26, 951 samples were tested, out of which 385 turned out to be positive. Ten coronavirus patients died during previous 24 hours.

The total number of people dying from complications caused by the highly contagious disease has reached 6,580. Around 304,185 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan with over 90 per cent recovery ratio of the infected patients.

There are 8,552 active cases of Covid-19 in the country. Of the total patients, 491 are said to be in critical condition. A total of 38,84,796 tests have been conducted so far.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 319,317 cases have been detected so far, including 140,294 in Sindh, 100,764 in Punjab, 38,348 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,525 in Balochistan, 17,331 in Islamabad, 3937 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 3118 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

