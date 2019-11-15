Famous actress Mira Sethi ties knot

Famous writer, host, and actress Mira Sethi has tied the knot with friend and love of her life.

The marriage ceremony took place on November 14 (yesterday) where both Mira and Bilal Siddiqui married to each other in the presence of their relatives and friends.

The actress announced engagement with Bilal Siddiqui last year in November and had also penned a romantic journey as to how both of them met each other.

Narrating her story, Sethi said that she had often crossed paths with Bilal Siddiqui in Oxford, never realizing that he would be the one.

