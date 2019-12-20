AAG criticises special court’s verdict against Pervez Musharraf

ISLAMABAD: Additional Attorney General (AAG) Aamir Rehman on Friday said with a heavy heart that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa supported short order against former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case, ARY News reported.

Addressing in a full court reference in honour of CJP Asif Saeed Khosa, who is due to retired today, midnight, the AAG said the top judge endorsed the short verdict in Pervez Musharraf high treason case, while talking to journalists in Islamabad.

“Saying with very heavy heart that CJP Khosa endorsed short verdict in front of journalists.”

Criticizing the verdict of the special court, the AAG termed it a biased one. “Impression of revenge can clearly be witnessed in the observation of Justice Waqar.”

Terming the judgment against Pervez Musharraf against the basic rights, Aamir Rehman claimed that judge [Waqar Seth] with such conduct cannot remain in the higher judiciary.

Lauding the services of the outing CJP, the AAG said CJP Khosa gave landmark verdicts in his career and he solely settled as many as 55,000 cases in his judicial career.

The model courts were also setup by CJP Khosa for prompt delivery of justice and quick disposal of the pending cases in the judiciary.

Recalling the judgment of CJP Khosa in the recent COAS service extension case, the additional attorney general of Pakistan said jurisdiction of parliament, executive and the courts were neglected in the verdict of the case.

He urged upon the upcoming CJP to resolve the issue of Article 184(3) ones it for all.

