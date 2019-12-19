Govt decides to file reference against special court judge

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday decided to file a reference in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against a Special Court judge, who awarded death sentence to the former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken during a meeting of media strategy chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Sources said that during the meeting, the legal team of incumbent government raised concern over the words used in the detailed verdict in high treason case against ex-army chief Pervez Musharraf.

The special court verdict has created a sense of anarchy in the country. This verdict negates the law, shariah and human rights, the words used in verdict are unconstitutional and unlawful.

The prime minister vowed not to let stability be affected in the country and any attempt to create conflict among institutions will be foiled, said sources.

High Treason Case

The special court on Tuesday awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case against him.

The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against the former President and Military Chief.

According to the detailed verdict, Justice Waqar Seth and Justice Shahid Kareem awarded death sentence to the former president, while another member of the bench Justice Nazir Akbar had written a dissenting note and announced to set Pervez Musharraf free of the charges.

“The prosecution team failed to prove charges against the former president”, Justice Nazir Akbar’s dissenting note reads.

Musharraf was provided ample time to appear before the court and record his statement from beginning of the case in 2013 till 2019, but he failed to appeared.

“The judgement was pronounced in absentia of the accused after declaring him absconder”, the judgement reads.

Justice Waqar in his remarks said to transport Musharraf’s body to Islamabad’ D-Chowk, if he expires before his punishment.

Charges Against Musharraf

The former president is accused of treason under Article 6 for suspending, subverting and abrogating the Constitution, imposing an emergency in the country in November 2007 and detaining judges of the superior courts.

The indictment comprises five charges cited imposition of Nov 3, 2007 emergency as one of the charges against Musharraf which led to the violation of Article 6 of the Constitution.

The indictment also included the deposition of superior court judges and the suspension of fundamental rights among the list of charges.

