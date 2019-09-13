ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Friday that an additional amount of Rs192 billion has been recovered as a result of the government’s successful campaign against power theft.

Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan told the house during question hour that no load-shedding is being carried out on 80 percent feeders across the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister said that the addition of 3,364 megawatts of power has been made in the national grid during the tenure of the present government.

The government is giving priority to Thar coal and renewable energy to produce electricity, Ayub told the lawmakers.

Last week, while chairing a meeting of the energy ministry, Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the measures taken by it for bringing improvements in the power sector.

The meeting was informed that the target for the transmission of 23,000 megawatts of electricity was achieved for the first time in the country’s history.

