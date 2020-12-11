Lahore admin refuses permission for PDM rally

LAHORE: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the security concerns, Lahore’s deputy commissioner on Friday rejected an application of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) seeking permission to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan ground on 13th of December, ARY News reported.

In a letter to the PDM’s leaders, the deputy commissioner said that the coronavirus was spreading fast in Lahore where the virus positivity rate has shot up to 7.8 per cent. He feared that the public gathering will further spread the deadly virus in the city.

The deputy commissioner said that there was credible information about a terrorist attack at the rally. In view of the prevailing situation, the district intelligence committee has decided not to give PMD permission to hold the public gathering in the city, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PDM leaders had sought permission to hold a public meeting at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan ground on 13th of December.

Earlier today, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had issued a threat alert against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Lahore on December 13, saying that it could be attacked.

According to an alert issued by the NACTA, attacks on the PDM leadership could be carried out in the next few days and the top-tier leadership of the opposition alliance could be assassinated.

