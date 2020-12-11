NACTA issues threat alert for PDM’s Lahore rally

ISLAMABAD: National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Friday issued a threat alert against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Lahore on December 13, saying that it could be attacked, ARY NEWS reported.

According to an alert issued by the NACTA, attacks on the PDM leadership could be carried out in the next few days and the top-tier leadership of the opposition alliance could be assassinated.

It issued directives to all concerned stakeholders for improving and tightening security arrangements for the PDM gathering and political leadership.

“A meeting of the terror outfits was also held to plan an attack on opposition leadership,” it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a similar alert on December 08, Lahore police issued an alert for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering scheduled in Lahore on December 13, warning that terrorists could target PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and other top political leadership of the opposition parties.

The police have asked the PDM leadership to cancel the Lahore public gathering owing to the security alert and in case of non-cancellation, has asked the opposition’s leadership including Maryam Nawaz to take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident.

The alert said that the political leadership should use the bullet-proof vehicles during traveling and avoid popping their heads out from the sunroof.

It also called for avoiding load speakers during the event besides also asking the political leadership to implement the COVID-19 SOPs devised by the government.

The alert further said that measures were taken to increase the security of the political leaders and venue of the public gathering.

