Admission policy for Sindh colleges, SECCAP 2020, announced

KARACHI: Secretary Colleges of the Sindh government on Wednesday announced the admission policy of intermediate- Sindh Electronic Centralized College Admission Program (SECCAP 2020)- for students who had successfully passed Matric exams in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

A notification issued by the secretary colleges stated that an online system is being devised for students to submit their forms for admission in colleges across the Sindh province.

The students who have passed their examinations from the Karachi Matric board would submit their admission forms online to the website of www.sindhcollegeeducation.gov.pk/seccap while those other than the Karachi board would submit their placement forms at the office of DG Colleges Sindh near Urdu Bazar Karachi.

The notification read that students other than Karachi across the Sindh province would submit their form in concerned colleges and they would be forwarded to the regional director colleges.

The Director-General Colleges Sindh, Karachi is appointed as Chairman of SECCAP-2020 while Regional Director Colleges Karachi Region is appointed as Vice Chairman SECCAP.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) announced the result of the Secondary School Certificate SSC Part II (matric) science group for the year 2020 three days back.

All students who had submitted their examination forms before exams were cancelled due to coronavirus have been promoted under the government’s promotion policy.

Overall 1,69,325 students submitted their forms for the examinations, out of which 168880 candidates were declared successful.

17,156 students secured A-one grade, 30,746 A, 35,855 secured B and 39,159 students secured D grade in the results.

Comments

comments