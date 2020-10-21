Advertisement summoning Nawaz Sharif pasted outside IHC

ISLAMABAD: The copies of newspaper advertisements summoning former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield properties references were pasted on the walls of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday.

The advertisement, directing PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif to appear before IHC on November 24, has been published in Oct 19 edition of two newspapers in the country.

It is to be mentioned that here that the IHC had ordered to publish the advertisement for summoning Nawaz Sharif in the Lahore edition of two newspapers in the country.

The PML-N supremo was declared a proclaimed offender earlier in September and had refused to receive his arrest warrants. The arrest warrants were sent twice by-hand and once via Britain’s Royal Mail.

The court had summoned Sharif to appear before the court in a corruption case and issued his non-bailable arrest warrants.

On Oct 15, the government approached IHC in the matter of summoning PMLN supremo via proclamations in newspapers to face ongoing court cases against him.

The Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar submitted to IHC two different petitions seeking court’s permission to proceed with ad publications in leading London newspapers. The court, which approved the petitions by the federal government, has rejected them earlier on Monday.

