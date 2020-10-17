Proclamation: IHC sets for hearing Center’s petition to summon Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: In the matter of summoning PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif via proclamations in newspapers to face ongoing court cases against him the government has approached Islamabad High Court, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Additional Attorney General submitted to IHC two different petitions seeking in which the court’s permission to proceed with ad publications. The court has approved the petitions by the federal government and scheduled them for hearing.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar submitted the petition in the court on behalf of the government.

The court’s hearing, accepting the petitions by the Center over implementation on the earlier court orders, will be conducted by a constituted bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

IHC, earlier on October 7, released the two-pages-long written order, which it had passed the day before, wherein it instructed the government to issue proclamations to summon Sharif via newspaper ads and public notices.

Tariq Khokhar submitted his petition asking for the court to allow proclamations in the newspapers published in the United Kingdom provided that Nawaz Sharif is staying there presently.

The registrar office of the IHC has issued the cause-list over summons to Nawaz Sharif following the Additional AG’s petition. The government, said the petition, has submitted the cost of newspaper ads to the court.

The PML-N supremo was declared a proclaimed offender earlier in September and had refused to receive his arrest warrants. The arrest warrants were sent twice by-hand and once via Britain’s Royal Mail.

The court had summoned Sharif to appear before the court in a corruption case and issued his non-bailable arrest warrants.

Earlier the federal government had written a letter to the UK for the deportation of the convicted former premier as well, who was allowed to go to London to receive his medical treatment last year but later was declared an absconder by courts here.

