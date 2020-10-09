ISLAMABAD: To summon Pakistan Muslim League N (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif via proclamations to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the registrar office has begun implementation on orders, ARY News reported on Friday.

Registrar office of the IHC has prepared the public notices and newspaper advertisements to call upon PMLN chief Nawaz Sharif which it will issue tomorrow.

The office of the IHC registrar confirmed it received the written order to that effect from the division bench earlier today, pursuing which it has prepared the proclamations to be issued tomorrow.

We have received Rs60 thousand from the Deputy Attorney General on account of issuing advertisements to summon Nawaz Sharif, the registrar office said.

The office said that IHC instructed it to publish the proclamations for Nawaz Sharif to appear in the pending corruption cases against him in two dailies and noted that in pursuance of the order the registrar office shall write to both newspapers.

The IHC released on Friday the two-pages-long written order which it passed the day before wherein it instructed the government to issue proclamations to summon Sharif via newspaper ads and public notices.

The court in its written order has convened the next hearing on the matter on November 24.

READ: NAB seeks cancellation of Nawaz Sharif’s CNIC, passport

Earlier in the day, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) wrote a letter to Interior Ministry for cancellation of former prime minister’s CNIC and passport.

Arrest warrants for Sharif have been issued by the court and thus his travel documents should be cancelled, the NAB recommended interior ministry in a letter.

Proclamation against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo issued by the IHC, the matter of letter states and further recommends the Interior ministry to contact Interpol for the extradition of the former prime minister.

