Three special advisers, one coordinator inducted into Sindh cabinet

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali on Tuesday expanded his cabinet by inducting three new special advisers and one coordinator, ARY News reported

Adoring to a notification, Dr Bande Ali Leghari, Ponjo Mal Bheel and Javed Nayab were inducted in Sindh cabinet as special assistant to the chief minister. While Shehzad Memon has joined the cabinet as coordinator to the Sindh CM.

It is pertinent to mention here that sources within the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday had relayed the Sindh cabinet will see another reshuffle owing to critique of the performance of certain departments of the provincial government, including education, health, and local bodies.

Earlier on August 5, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had made reshuffle in portfolios of his cabinet ministers after four new ministers sworn in on Sunday.

Chief Minister’s Adviser Nisar Khuhro had been given portfolio of provincial Works and Services Department.

Sohail Anwar Sayal had been handed over irrigation department, while Shabbir Bijarani will hold the ministry of mineral resources and public health engineering.

