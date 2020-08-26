Advocate Nasreen nominates ex-husband, others in abduction case

OKARA: Female lawyer Advocate Nasreen has nominated her former husband and three other people in an abduction case after she appeared at a local court to record her statement on Wednesday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, Advocate Nasreen blamed four people for their role in the abduction including her former husband Akmal, Nazar Fareed, Haq Nawaz and Awais.

She had a property dispute with her former husband, they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the abduction of Advocate Nasreen caused an uproar on social media with #JusticeforNasreenAdvocate becoming a top trend on Twitter as people demanded speedy justice for her.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also took notice of the abduction of a female lawyer, Advocate Nasreen, in Okara, who was later released, and directed police and other concerned officials to arrest the perpetrators behind it as soon as possible.

The incident was reported by the ARY NEWS a day before the notice.

Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar shared the video of the female lawyer on micro-blogging site, Twitter, after she was found dumped in the city.

The visibly-disturbed woman, identified as Advocate Nasreen, could be heard saying that she was a lawyer and was abducted on August 14 as a crowd gathered around her. “I do not know about my abductors,” she said.

