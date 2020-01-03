Case filed against Karachi mayor’s son over aerial firing, torturing citizen

KARACHI: A case has been filed against Taimur Akhtar, the son of Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar, over aerial firing and torturing a citizen on New Year eve, ARY News reported Friday.

Waseem Akhtar’s son faced charges of aerial firing and torturing a young man named as Husnain Haider on the New Year night in a case filed against him at Darakhshan police station.

According to the details, Taimur Akhtar had tortured a citizen along with his gunman in the vicinity of the Darakhshan police station on Tuesday late night.

The affected man has registered a case against Taimur Akhtar which include sections of scuffle, threats and others. The First Investigation Report (FIR) stated that Taimur and his gunman had beaten up Husnain Haider using his gun and also attempted to push him into his vehicle.

It added that Waseem Akhtar’s son had given life threats to Husnain Haider and his friends who resisted violent actions of Taimur and his gunman.

However, Akhtar is still at large despite registration of the case against him by the local police. It is noteworthy to mention here that Akhtar had faced sentence and deportation from a foreign country over his alleged involvement in scuffles.

