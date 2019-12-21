Feel like a beggar asking for Karachi’s rights: Mayor Waseem Akhtar

KARACHI: Member of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Mayor Karachi, Waseem Akhtar on Saturday said that he felt like a beggar when asking for the city’s due rights, ARY News reported.

The mayor addressing a gathering said that he has personally apprised the President, Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan of the troubles plaguing the city.

The way Karachi is being treated is a travesty of justice, said Waseem Akhtar.

He went on to say that he and the institutions under him are filled to the brim with highly skilled staff but lacked resources.

Mayor Karachi vowed that if given proper resources and budget he would rid Karachi of all its ills.

“Supreme Court empowered us when it came to undertaking operations against illegal allotments and we upheld the orders, there are no illegal allotments in the city today,” said Akhtar.

Waseem Akhtar also said that if the prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan decided to spend 3 months in Karachi and decided to reside in the metropolis for the duration then Karachi face would get the much needed face lift.

In conclusion Mayor Karachi said that the Sindh government does not own Karachi as a part of them.

