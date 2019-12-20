Cognizant of Karachi’s woes, resolute for amicable solutions: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met with members of the Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) who won their respective national assembly seats from Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The assembly members apprised the Prime Minister of the troubles ailing the metropolis.

According to details, party members told Imran Khan about the severe water shortage issue in the city along with detailing the healthcare and employment situation as well.

The politicians also underscored development works taking place in the city during the meeting.

The prime minister on the occasion said that Karachi’s uplifting and development was one of the top priorities of the government.

Imran Khan said that he was fully aware of the woes being faced by the citizens of Karachi and looks to address them in an able manner.

PM Imran Khan also assured the delegation of making an official trip to the city in the very near future.

