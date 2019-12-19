Pak rangers official martyred, one injured in Karachi traffic accident

KARACHI: A traffic accident in the area of Sohrab Goth of the metropolis resulted in the martyrdom of a Pakistan Rangers, Sindh official on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to details, two rangers officials on a motorbike collided with a speeding car resulting in the unfortunate incident.

One Pak-rangers official was martyred in the aftermath while one was seriously injured in the crash.

An official of Dolphin Squad was martyred in an encounter with armed dacoits on Mehmood Booti Bandar Road, area of Lahore here on December 6.

According to reports, the dolphin Squad team No 362, was on routine patrolling when they stopped motorcyclists for checking. The dacoits opened fire on policemen and fled away while leaving their motorcycles at the crime scene.

Dolphin Police Force official, identified as Constable Mohsin, was injured in the crossfire and succumbed to his wounds later.

A Dolphin Police spokesperson said that the search for the suspects is underway.

Earlier in May, the police arrested four personnel of the Dolphin Squad involved in the killing of a Christian woman who was riding a motorcycle with her minor daughter driven by her husband.

