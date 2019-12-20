Karachi to get its first street library on Quaid’s birthday

KARACHI: In order to encourage more people to find joy in the rich literature, the Sindh government has decided to open a street library on December 25, marking the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The government has taken a new initiative to support education by developing a roadside street library near Metropole which would be inaugurated on December 25 — marking both Christmas and the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani in a statement.

Commissioner Karachi said that the idea behind this first street library of the city is to promote the habit of book reading among people.

For the purpose, the Karachi Commissioner’s Office has decorated the wall surrounding the Metropole building with portraits of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, his sister Fatima Jinnah, and poet Allama Iqbal. Between the portraits, wooden bookshelves have been installed.

The library will operate on the “take a book and leave a book” basis.

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said that plans are also underway to upgrade other public libraries in different districts of the city.

According to data available on the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation website, there are at least 41 libraries in the city, but out of it, only a few remain fully functional.

