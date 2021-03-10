ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Jamil Ahmed Khan who recorded the video showing Ali Haider Gilani, son of Senator and PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani, offering him inducements has submitted his testimony before the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP), ARY NEWS reported.

The testimony submitted before the ECP has been obtained by ARY NEWS and was shared onscreen during the Power Play programme hosted by Arshad Sharif.

In the testimony, the MNA Jamil Khan while confirming the authenticity of the video admitted his presence in the meeting with Ali Haider Gilani along with another PTI lawmaker Faheem Khan and said that the entire matter was brought in the knowledge of the party leadership.

He assured the ECP that he would appear before the commission as a witness regarding the matter whenever called.

On March 06, two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs filmed in the leaked video showing Ali Haider Gilani buying vote for the Senate election called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and extended their full support.

MNA Muhammad Jameel and Faheem Khan in their meeting with the prime minister apprised him about the scandal and admitted they were filmed in the video.

In their informal talk after meeting with the premier, the MNAs of the ruling party expressed their full confidence in PM Imran Khan and added that today is the day of Khan’s victory.

They claimed that they are clear and will not hesitate to appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) if summoned.

