Senate election video: PTI MNAs meet PM Khan, extend full support

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs filmed in the leaked video showing Ali Haider Gilani buying vote for the Senate election on Saturday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and extended their full support, ARY News reported.

MNA Muhammad Jameel and Faheem Khan in their meeting with the prime minister apprised him about the scandal and admitted they were filmed in the video.

In their informal talk after meeting with the premier, the MNAs of the ruling party expressed their full confidence in PM Imran Khan and added that today is the day of Khan’s victory.

They claimed that they are clear and will not hesitate to appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) if summoned.

Read more: ECP takes notice of Ali Haider Gilani’s leaked Senate election 2021 video

Earlier this week, a video of Ali Haider Gillani, son of former prime minister and Senate candidate Yousuf Raza Gillani had surfaced which exposed the PPP leader “buying vote” for upcoming upper house polls.

The video obtained by ARY News shows a PPP leader asking the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs to “sell their vote”. Ali Haider Gillani was also telling the PTI lawmakers how to waste their Senate vote.

