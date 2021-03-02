ECP takes notice of Ali Haider Gillani’s leaked Senate election 2021 video

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday took notice of leaked video of Ali Haider Gillani, son of former prime minister and Senate candidate Yousuf Raza Gillani, meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs ahead of Senate polls 2021, ARY News reported.

Taking notice of the PPP leader Haider Gillani’s video, ECP said that investigation over a leaked video of PPP leader Ali Haider Gillani in which he is meeting with PTI MNAs and discussing matters related to the upcoming Senate polls will be conducted on merit.

With Senate elections just around the corner, a video of Ali Haider Gillani, son of former prime minister and Senate candidate Yousuf Raza Gillani surfaced today which exposed the PPP leader “buying vote” for upcoming upper house polls.

The video, obtained by ARY News, shows the PPP leader asking the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs to “sell their vote”. Ali Haider Gillani was also telling the PTI lawmakers how to waste their Senate votes.

Read More: Video showing Ali Haider Gillani ‘buying vote’ for Senate election 2021 surfaces

The video of Ali Haider Gillani was recorded a week back.

Later in the day, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Ali Haider Gillani has confirmed that the video aired on ARY News showing his meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers ahead of Senate polls 2021.

While addressing a press conference along with PPP MNA Shazia Marri, the PPP leader Haider Gillani accepted that he had met with PTI lawmakers last week to discuss things related to Senate polls.

“I met with PTI MNAs and told them how to waste their votes. The MNAs from PTI are also my friends and I did nothing wrong,” he told the media, adding that he will meet them again on their wish.

Read More: Senate elections: WhatsApp chat reveals offer made to PTI KP MPA

There will be a one-to-one contest between Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani for a general seat.

Currently, the National Assembly has 341 seats for lawmakers from across the country. The ruling PTI holds 157 seats, PML-N 83, PPP 55, 15 MMA, MQM-P 7, BAP 5, PML-Q 4, BNP 4, GDA 3, AML 1, ANP 1, JWP 1, and four are independent members.

The Senate elections will be held on March 3.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comments

comments