Affordable, accessible justice system is govt’s top priority: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday said that speedy, affordable and easily accessible justice system was the top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government, ARY News reported.

Talking to Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem, who called on him at his office in Islamabad, PM Imran said, “Instant and easily available justice brings major change in people’s life.”

On the occasion, PM Imran hailed the efforts of Dr. Farogh Naseem for new legislation in best interest of the people.

During the meeting, Dr. Farogh Naseem apprised the prime minister about new legislation in public’s best interest and its implementation.

In an effort to create awareness about laws among masses, the ministry uploaded Pakistan Penal Code and updated all the civil laws on the website of the minister, he added.

Naseem further said, “We will unveil an application for smartphones named ‘Pakistan Code’ soon.” He said that as many as 844 laws related to 23 different sectors were inscribed in Pakistan Code.

The minister said “The ministry has penned 22 new laws, 7 have been approved and are being implemented, the passing of 15 laws is pending as yet in the assembly which we are mulling to get approved.”

