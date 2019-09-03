Alleged Afghan agent arrested from Torkham border

TORKHAM: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an alleged Afghan agent from Torkham border, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Deputy Director FIA Imran Shahid, the authorities have recovered Pakistani and Afghan passports from the custody of the Umar Dawar who belongs to district Karak.

The suspect was spying for India in Pakistan, went to Afghanistan in 2013 and obtained nationality. He also traveled to India five times.

“In the year 2014 he raised PLA (Pashtun Liberation Army) which was aimed to discredit Pakistani institutions at the behest of hostile agencies,” the FIA official said.

On July 31, another India spy, identified as Raju Lakshman was arrested from Rakhi Gaj, area of Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to border forces, the arrested Indian citizen was shifted to an undisclosed place for further investigation.

Read more: A brief recap of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case

Pakistani security agencies on March 24, 2016, apprehended an ‘on-duty RAW agent’ from Balochistan. The suspect was said to be an officer of the Indian navy working for the covert agency to destabilize Pakistan.

The operative had contacts with banned organizations and was working on plans to break Karachi and Balochistan away from Pakistan and to sabotage the billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

